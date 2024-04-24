Being A Mother Inspired My New Dress Sense – Rihanna Says

Rihanna, a Barbadian singer, has expressed regret for her nude fashion trend.

The mother of two stated she wonders if she “really did that” when she looks back on her bikini style.

She noted that being a mother has inspired her new dress sense.

In a recent interview with Vogue, she said,

“It is going to sound hypocritic but… I did so much sh*t in my life. I had my nipples out, my panties out,”

“But now those are the things that I guess as a mum and evolved young lady, I would never do. I’m just like, ‘Oh! My God, I really did that?”