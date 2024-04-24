“Everyone Is So Quick To Post And Make Videos” – Enioluwa Voices His Fear For Social Media

Media personality Enioluwa recently provided some thoughts into how negative social media can be.

He voiced his fear of the impact of social media because everyone is ready to share anything rather than taking the time to consider what they are going to write.

READ MORE: Nollywood Actress Faithia Williams Mourns Loss Of Father

Taking to his X account, he wrote,

“I’m so scared for the effect of social media; everyone is so quick to post, quick to make a video instead of reasoning first and thinking of the next line of action.”