UNN Suspends Lecturer Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in Enugu State, has suspended a lecturer for allegedly attempting to sexually molest a female student in the institution.

The lecturer, identified as Mfonobong Udoudom, works at the School of General Studies Programme Unit of the institution where he teaches Peace and Conflict Resolution and Nigerian People’s and Culture.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by its acting Public Relations Officer, Chief Okwun Omeaku, the university said that the lecturer had been suspended indefinitely.

His indefinite suspension, according to Omeaku, is to enable a thorough investigation into the incident by a disciplinary panel constituted by the university.

The statement reads: “The indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel constituted by the university to investigate the incident,” the statement noted.

“For the records, the University of Nigeria has a zero tolerance for sexual misconduct involving our staff and students.

“The UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a Sexual Harassment Policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students in particular and among our male and female staff members.

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation, and the university management will not hesitate to punish Mr Mfonobong David Udoudom, according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel.”