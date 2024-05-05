Nigerian singer, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu often known as OdumoduBlack recently gave some fascinating information about several musicians in a live video that went viral.

He stated that international artists such as Drake, Rick Ross, and Kendrick Lamar have all expressed interest in working with him, in which he declined.

He also added that he will ask his colleague, Shallipoppi to link up with them because he possesses “Evian Bullets,” which means that no cost will affect him.

In his words, he said,

“Drake, Rick Ross, Kendrick, wanna link up with me but I turned them down, I’ll ask Shallipopi to link up with them because him get ‘EVIAN’ bullets no fee touch him”

SEE VIDEO: