Police Interrogate Mohbad’s Ally Darosha Over Singer’s Death

The Nigeria Police Force has interrogated Boluwatife Adeyemo, aka Darosha, late singer, Mohbad’s personal assistant.

According to PUNCH Online, Darosha attended the Zone 2 Command headquarters on Thursday after receiving a police invitation.

Mohbad’s mother, Abosede, and father, Joseph, also attended the meeting.

Monisola Odumosu, Aloba’s family lawyer, revealed on Saturday that Darosha was asked to name individuals who told him to embalm the late singer in his home after he died on September 12, 2023.

Odumosu said, “The police invited Darosha and interrogated him based on a petition written and signed by Emmanuel Oroko of the Hillceetee Partners on the instruction of Mohbad’s father.

“He had visited alone earlier in the week, but was asked to return on Thursday when Mohbad’s father and mother would be present, which he did.”

Odumosu also revealed that a statement was obtained from Darosha, in which he mentioned those present when the deceased was embalmed.

The lawyer noted that the police had invited people named in the statement.

“Those present at the residence of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba when the embalmment was done will appear before the investigation panel of the police.

“The local embalmment violates the Coroner’s System Law 2007: Section 48 of this law addresses the offences and penalties of tampering with a dead body contrary to Section 16.

“The police, upon interrogating Darosha, have asked all those mentioned in his statement to be brought in for further interrogation. When Mohbad died, there were allegations that he was given local embalming without authorisation from his father or a death certificate from any medical practitioner who could certify the cause of the death of the late singer,” he added.

Mohbad’s father claimed that when he arrived at the deceased’s home on the day he died, his son’s body had already been embalmed and placed near the staircase.

He made this known while urging the authorities to step up the inquiry into his son’s death.

Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27, and the circumstances surrounding his death sparked debate on social media.