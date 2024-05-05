Aproko Doctor Recounts Terrifying Intestinal Health Crisis

Chinonso Egemba, also known as Aproko Doctor, a popular Nigerian doctor and influencer, has shared his story of surviving a near-death experience due to digestive difficulties.

On the microblogging platform X, Aproko Doctor participated in a viral trend, “Tweeting because life didn’t end when”.

He gave the account of how a section of his bowel died inside him while he was a medical student.

He also recalled thinking it was his last ordeal, only to have surgery to remove a growth inside his brain that threatened his vision.

He showed gratitude to his Creator for saving his life.

READ MORE: Before I Became Skit Maker, I Could Beat My Chest Sydney Talker Was Yahoo boy – Nasboi

He wrote: “Tweeting this because life did not end when my part of my intestine died inside me in medical school, thought that was the last issue I’d have only to have a growth removed from inside my brain that almost took my sight along with it. Life didn’t end. God did. I won.”

SEE POST: