Before I Became Skit Maker, I Could Beat My Chest Sydney Talker Was Yahoo boy – Nasboi

Nasboi, a popular content creator and musician, has revealed how valuable social media influence and skitmaking can be.

He claimed that before joining the creative field, he assumed that popular skit creators such as Sydney Talker was involved in Internet fraud due to the industry’s lucrative nature.

He stated this on the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by reality star Tolanibaj and actress Moet Abebe.

He noted that many people continue to accuse skit creators and influencers of fraud because they are unaware of how profitable the creative sector is.

READ MORE: Ruger Advocates For Collaborations Between Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido

He said: “Before I became a skit maker, I could beat my chest that Sydney was a Yahoo boy [internet fraudster]. Because I didn’t know how lucrative the creative industry was until I joined.

“A lot of female influencers and skit makers are also being trolled. Social media users often accuse them of sleeping with men for money but they don’t know these female influencers make a lot of money from endorsements and advertisements.

“Yahoo [internet scam] is stressful. It’s not even as lucrative as skit making. There are some skit makers who are not popular but earn huge amounts of money. I know someone who made $33,000 off a video on Facebook. He is not even popular.”

SEE POST: