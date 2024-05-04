“I Want To Launch Fellowship Group With Believers Who Love God” – Toke Makinwa Declares

Toke Makinwa, a media personality, has sparked outrage online as she seek members for her newly established believers’ society.

She discussed her deal with God, which included surrendering and letting go of the wheel to Him to accomplish His bidding.

The on-air personality turned actress thanked God for maintaining His word even when she didn’t keep her end of the arrangement.

She then revealed her aspirations to form a fellowship group for Christians in order to experience God with others who share her beliefs.

On her Instagram story, Makinwa wrote: “God, we had a deal; I am to surrender to you; let go of the wheel; and you do what you know how to do best. Why didn’t I do this earlier? Thank you, Heavenly Father, for keeping your word.

“I want to start a fellowship group with believers, those who love God. I want to experience God with like-minded people. How do I start? Will you attend? Monthly? Weekly? Help?”

