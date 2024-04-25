Teenager Bags Three-Year Sentence For Stealing Water Taps In Osun



An Osun Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ede, has sentenced 18-year-old Abiodun Adewuyi to three years imprisonment for theft of water taps.

Adewusi was arrested by operatives of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, after he removed the items at Durodola community, Owode-Ede town.

Spokesperson of the Command, Adeleke Kehinde in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday, said the suspect was caught in a building removing the taps on April 16 at about 5:40 pm.

The offence committed, according to the statement, was contrary to Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law of Osun State.

The suspect was however arraigned on Monday, April 22, at the Magistrate Court in Ede, Osun State, before Chief Magistrate V. A. Adedokun, where he was sentenced.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Osun State Command has arraigned one Adewuyi Jamiu Abiodun (m) 18 years for stealing seven brass water taps.

“The suspect was arrested on April 16 at Durodola community, Owode Ede, Osun State at about 1740hrs where he was caught removing two brass water taps.

“At the point of arrest, he had a total number of seven water taps in his possession and discreet investigation further revealed that whenever he stole water taps, he sold the stolen items to buyers of scrap metals,” Adeleke said.

The Osun NSCDC Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, however called on parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against such acts.