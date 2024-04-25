Rapper Soulja Boy Offers To Purchase TikTok Following Ban In US

Soulja Boy, an American musician, has expressed interest in purchasing social media app TikTok.

The rapper is the first to express an interest in owning TikTok after US President Joe Biden signed a foreign aid package into law that will see the Chinese-owned social media company outlawed in the United States if not sold within nine months.

Soulja Boy blasted the new regulation on his X account, claiming that if the US government bans TikTok, they can prohibit any other app or site in the future.

“I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later,” he wrote.

In another post, the rapper jokingly suggested that he will buy TikTok.

Soulja Boy wrote: “How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us.”