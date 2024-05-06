VeryDarkMan Berates Samklef For Criticising Simi, Adekunle Gold

Controversial activist VeryDarkMan has chimed in, slamming famous producer Samklef for dragging singer Simi and her spouse Adekunle Gold.

Recall Samklef and Adekunle Gold had a social media battle after continuously criticising Simi and labelling her as ungrateful.

Samklef showed willingness to forgive Simi if she apologised, but warned of future reminders if she did not.

In reaction, Adekunle Gold ordered Samklef to stop mentioning his wife’s name, emphasising that she owed him nothing.

VeryDarkMan offered his viewpoint and said that Samklef should get help because he was in need of it.

He further asked Samklef to concentrate on criticising men rather than Simi.

VeryDarkMan commented that the music producer is approaching 40 and must make changes in the next months to avoid being foolish indefinitely.

“Samklef if nobody is willing to tell you the truth, I’ll tell you, let me remind you when you were born, you were born on 5 Feb 1985, you are 39 years old, you have few months to clock 40 and if you continue this thing na him be say if you reach 40 you will be a mumu forever you no fit come back again” he said in part.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: