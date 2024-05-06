Peter Obi Is A Bitter Person, Went To Canada To Demarket Nigeria – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has averred that Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is a bitter person.

He made the expression in a post via X on Monday, while quoting another post on Obi by Nwachukwu Chigozie.

Chigozie in his post called Obi ‘chief mourner’, saying the former Anambra State Governor woke up and went to Canada to “practice demarketing of Nigeria.’

“Chief mourner woke up, wore his usual mourning clothes and went to Canada to practice his market to market demarketing of Nigeria, while he was at it, the Mayor of the town got hold of the Mic and started singing the praises of Nigeria, Lagos in particular. The bitter loser didn’t know when he joined his hurriedly assembled crowd to start clapping for the mayor.”

Reacting to the post, the spokesman to the presidency quoted the post saying: “Bitter Obi”.

This is not farfetched from Obi’s recent visit to Canada, where he criticized the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, server during the last presidential election.

The former Anambra State governor also complained that the current administration, alongside its agencies, had resorted to calling him names by organizing town hall meeting to defame him.