Ikeja DisCo Bows To Pressure, Slashes Band A Electricity Tariff To N206.80/kwh

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has reduced the electricity tariff payable by its Band A customers to N206.80 per kilowatt-hour.

Recall that on April 3, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved an increase in tariff for customers under the Band A category to N225 per kwh — from N66.

The commission said customers under the category are those who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

Announcing the cut in a statement on Monday, made available via its Facebook page, the power company said that the new tariff rate will be effective from May 6, 2024.

The statement reads: “Please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kwh to N206.80/kwh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily.

“The tariff for Bands B, C,D, and E remains unchanged.”