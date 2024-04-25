“Your Legacy Will Never End” – Illbliss Says In Honour Of Late Rapper Dagrin

Illbliss, a Nigerian rapper, has paid tribute to his late colleague Oladapo Olaonipekun, better known as Dagrin.

On April 22, 2010, the fast rising indigenous rapper was killed in an automobile accident.

On the 14th anniversary of the late rapper’s death, Illbliss stated that his “legacy will never end”.

Sharing a picture of Dagrin on X on Wednesday April 24, 2024, Illbliss wrote: “Keep Resting Bro!

“Your legacy will never end.

We remember you.

“We respect your colossal immeasurable contributions to Nigerian Hiphop. You inspired so many

Keep resting.”

Dagrin is widely regarded as pioneering indigenous rap in Nigeria and inspiring many other indigenous rappers long after his death.