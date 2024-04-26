Nigerian Lady Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Interview Marathon

Clara Chizoba Kronborg, a Nigerian lady, broke the world record for the longest interview marathon, which lasted 55 hours and 24 seconds.

Kronborg surpassed the previous record of 37 hours and 44 minutes set by Rob Oliver of the United States in 2022.

GWR said that Kronborg, who broadcasts a YouTube chat programme, interviewed 90 people of diverse nationalities and occupations.

These included politicians, business owners, content creators, actors, real estate agents, and many others.

“The conversations were centred around how each guest achieved success in their respective field,” GWR wrote on its website.

According to the study, Kronborg’s upbringing in relative poverty in Onitsha, Anambra state, Nigeria, fueled her interest in the concept of achievement.

In her words; “This record attempt was about bringing together diverse individuals, sharing their inspiring narratives, and forging meaningful connections on a global scale.

“I am committed to amplifying voices, particularly those of hardworking women, and using their stories to inspire others facing similar challenges.”

The interviewing marathon was achieved by Chizoba Clara Kronborg (Nigeria) in Marbella, Spain, where she currently resides, from 8 to 10 March 2024.

It reported that, aside from the usually bright harbour being hit by a severe thunderstorm, she encountered other challenges during her record attempt.

“She said her voice became “very hoarse and rusty” but she avoided losing it by drinking lots of water,” GWR said.

“As with all ‘longest marathon’ record attempts, she accrued five minutes of rest time after each hour of interviewing.

“It was only during these breaks that she was permitted to nap, change her clothes, or go to the bathroom.

“So, to compensate for the large volume of water she was consuming, she wore adult diapers throughout her record attempt.”

Fortunately, she broke the Guinness World Record and is now one of Nigeria’s most important figures, helping to elevate the country to the global arena.