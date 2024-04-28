President Joe Biden Admits He Considered Suicide After First Wife, Daughter Died In Car Crash

US President Joe Biden has admitted that he considered suicide after losing his wife and daughter in a car crash.

In a conversation with radio broadcaster Howard Stern, the US President opened up about his pain after his first wife Nelia and his one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in a vehicle accident in Delaware, US, on December 18, 1972.

Biden told Stern: “You don’t have to be crazy to commit suicide if you’ve been to the top of the mountain and you think you’ll never be there again.

“For a brief moment I thought maybe I’ll just go to Delaware Memorial Bridge and just jump, but I had two kids.”

The President also admitted that when his wife died, he would take out a bottle of scotch and prepare to get drunk, but he could never bring himself to do so.

“I don’t drink, that’s not a virtue. I just never drank. And, I used to sit there and think to myself, I’m just gonna take out a bottle of scotch.

“We always had liquor in the house, and I was gonna just drink it and get drunk, and I can never bring myself to do it.”

Biden has previously discussed his reasons for refraining from alcohol, noting that ‘there are enough drunks’ in his family background.

Also, the US President expressed willingness to debate his Republican rival, Donald Trump, saying: “I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him.”