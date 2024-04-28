Ruger Reveals Unique Inspiration Behind His Stage Name

Nigerian musician Michael Adebayo Olayinka, well known as Ruger, has stated that he has two guns.

During a recent interview with content creator Timi Agbaje, the Blown Boy leader revealed this when discussing the origin for his stage moniker.

The interviewer asked, “What is the inspiration behind the name Ruger?”

Ruger replied, “It’s a gun, mehn.”

The interviewer asked, “It’s a gun? So you have a gun?”

Ruger replied, “Yeah, I do. I have two.”

The artist did not reveal if the guns he possesses are licenced or not.

Olukayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, stated last year that there is “a temporary ban on the issuance of firearms,” and that the force is “mopping up arms in circulation.”

He added, “we may review it later, but we are not issuing firearms licenses nationwide now.”