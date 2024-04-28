Those Who Don’t Like Nigeria’s Blessings Must Be Shamed — CDS Musa



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) , Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion to unite and fight Nigeria’s common enemies.

Speaking at the second edition of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) sports carnival, in Abuja, Musa said the common enemies of Nigeria are terrorism, banditry, and other social vices.

“Nigeria is challenged; so we need a united Nigeria to confront all the challenges we are facing. Nigerians must unite and confront the evil that is coming against us. So many people do not like the blessings we are having as a country.

“We must shame them by working together as a team and together we will continue to move forward,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying.

Musa said sport is a factor that unites people and stressed the need for Nigerians to foster peace and promote national unity.

“At this sports carnival today, we are all one; we all love Nigeria. Nigeria gave us so much while in unity schools and that is what we are trying to bring out.

“This is a good opportunity and we all know how sports unite us and teach discipline to understand oneself and to make sacrifices to know that there will be failures in life.

“What does one do when he or she fails? He or she rises and moves forward and that is what we are trying to preach,” he added.

Musa also called on Nigerians to continue to promote the country’s diversity for national development.