Customs Intercept Over 12,000 Litres Of Smuggled Petrol In Adamawa



The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed the interception of a large g[-quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) intended for transborder terrorists in Adamawa State.

Garba Bature Bashir, the Comptroller of NCS Adamawa/Taraba Command, revealed this during a press briefing in Yola, at the weekend.

According to him 12,435 liters of PMS, commonly known as petrol, were confiscated near the Nigeria/Cameroon border in the Maiha and Mubi South Local Government Area of the State.

Bashir emphasized that the command’s anti-smuggling operation effectively thwarted the delivery of petrol to terrorists operating near the Mandara mountains, which span both countries’ borders.

He said, “The command officers while on anti-smuggling operations along the command frontiers within the period of two weeks under my leadership had recorded five incidents of interception of PMS on its way to the neighbouring country, Cameroon Republic.

“The intercepted and seized PMS plus the means of conveyance thereafter, are values at N10,871,496.25 as the duty paid value. The seized items include the following: 12,435 liters of PMS packed in 491 x 25liter and 8 x 20 liter Jerry cans.

“One used Mitsubishi truck, means of conveyance of the PMS and one used motor cycle, means of conveyance of the PMS.

“We suspect the fuel was being taken to terrorists, because these bandits operate around mountainous regions that cut across Nigeria and Cameroon. And you know they don’t walk by foot; they are on bikes and they use petrol, PMS.

“When they don’t have access to the product it helps in fighting insurgency and security issues.”

The Comptroller attributed the success recorded, to synergy with sister agencies, robust border management, intelligence sharing and unwavering commitment of the operatives of the command.