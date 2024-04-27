FilmOne Recognises Ruth Kadiri’s Production Skills, Honours Her With An Award

Ruth Kadiri, a Nollywood actress, has been named FilmOne’s Producer of the Week on social media.

FilmOne is a prominent entertainment firm in Nigeria. They praised her for her labour behind the scenes.

The firm announced Ruth Kadiri’s award on Instagram, stating that her recent film has won the hearts of people all around the world.

The post reads;

“Today, we’re excited to shine the spotlight on this talented industry veteran, @ruthkadiri.

She has captured the hearts of fans around the world with her relatable and heartfelt movies.

Shine on! 👏👏”

