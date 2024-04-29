Dunamis Viral Testifier Vera Anyim Clarifies, Apologizes For Fund Solicitation

Vera Anyim, the woman who made headlines after being publicly embarrassed by popular clergyman Pastor Paul Enenche in his church, has issued a public apology.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported few days back that the Nigerian lawyer had cried out to Nigerians for help.

She stated that she is now a celebrity and, as such, requires new housing and protection, as her previous residence is no longer safe.

Following the widespread condemnation of her request, she issued an apology to Nigerians.

She clarified that her fear of being abducted was what made her feel unsafe and motivated her to ask for help.

She stated that others close to her believed she had been handed a large sum of money, which fueled her worry.

Taking to her Instagram account she wrote,

“I’m sorry for seeking public support regarding my accommodation it was because I wasn’t feeling safe and the fear of being kidnapped because everyone around thinks I was given plenty money from Port-Harcourt and this whole thing I wasn’t ready for it, I didn’t force myself please forgive me I’m sorry”.

SEE POST: