Siblings Drown In Lagos Beach On Christmas Day

Tragedy struck on Christmas day at Ibeshe beach in Lagos State when two brothers drowned, the State Police Command disclosed.

The incident happened at about 6.00 pm when the siblings were swimming with their friends, Benjamin Hundeyin, the State Police spokesman told News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

According to him, someone reported the incident to the Police, adding that the siblings were aged 26 and 23.

He added that the surname of the deceased is Adegboyega and their family resides in Festac Town.

READ ALSO: “Why You Need To Take Lots Of Pictures Before January” – AY Makun

The spokesman furthered that all efforts by the friends of the brothers and local divers to rescue them proved abortive, after which the incident was reported to the Police.

While noting that detectives visited the scene where the deceased drowned, he said that local divers were employed to locate the bodies.

The family of the deceased, he said, was informed of the mishap.