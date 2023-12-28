Girlfriend Shoots Policeman To Death In Imo

A 23-year-old lady, identified as Amanda Uchechi Ugo has reportedly killed a policeman attached to the Imo State Police Command, Cosmas Ugwu.

It was gathered that Ugwu was shot dead on Tuesday by his lover, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the State.

However, a source who spoke with PUNCH, disclosed that the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Boxing Day at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

The source said: “When police officers ran into the room to see what was going on, they found Corporal Ugwu lying in a pool of his blood.

“The girl shot him three times in his chest and his left hand. He was rushed immediately to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

“Nobody actually knows what went wrong between the two, but how the girl was able to use a police rifle successfully is still a surprise to many. Maybe, Ugwu was the one who taught her.”

Confirming the horrible event on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, Henry Okoye, said that the command operatives were doing everything to ascertain what transpired.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened. A policeman was allegedly shot dead by his girlfriend. He was serving at Ezinihitte Mbaise.

“Currently, the girl involved has been arrested. We are doing everything to ensure we investigate the matter, to ascertain the fact and possibly arraign the suspect in court.”