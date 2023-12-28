“I Was Born Blind But God Opened My Eyes” – Chidinma Ekile

Nigerian gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile has talked candidly about how she was born blind and overcame it with fervent prayers.

The singer disclosed that her parents had a significant hurdle when she was born without the ability to open her eyes.

Chidinma claimed that her parents made every effort to help her sight, but it was all in vain.

Afterwards, they turned to God, and even though her mother wasn’t expecting a miracle, she started a rigorous prayer and fasting routine.

After much fasting and ardent prayer, a miracle occurred, restoring her vision.

When Chidinma eventually opened her eyes, she noted that they were blood red.

Chidinma claimed that during her mother’s prayers, she made a vow to return her to God if He could grant her sight.

”I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all and ofcus it became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get these baby to see, everything they tried medically proved abortive and we had to resort to God” she said in parts.”

See netizens reactions below:

Turah penned: “Chidinma go rest abeg we understand the game.”

Goodiestar wrote: “Where are those that there is nothing like miracle? Hear from the horses mouth.”

Vibe boy said: “The blind she’s talking about is that na God opens her eyes that she no go fall in love with flavour , coz she wakes up on the road and quickly alighted”

Guchino Nolan wrote: “God do miraculous work for those who have no limit to worshipping him.”

