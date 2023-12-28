Tunde Ednut Sparks Reactions As He Shares 47 year Old Video Of Olu Jacobs In Movie

Media personality, Tunde Ednut recently shared a scene from a movie 47 years ago, that featured Nollywood legend, Olu Jacobs.

On his Instagram profile, the self-acclaimed entertainer, Tunde posted the movie and a question that prompted comments from users, 47 years ago, he asked how old were they.

The video demonstrates Olu Jacobs’ influence and longevity in the entertainment sector, despite his present illness, the actor has been on our screens for quite some time.

The clip has so far garnered reactions from netizens…

cyude wrote: “His tone, his carriage, his delivery, his poise, his tonal clarity all spells of class, excellence and grace. This man and the likes of Pete Edochie are the proof that indeed our movie industry has really come a long way. I wasn’t born when he was in his prime I only met him on screen in the twilight of his career but even at that point he was a pure masterclass. Thank you for all the years you gave Pa Jacobs. Your legacy has already attained the legendary status.”

ogbolor wrote: “Use ur time well. Do all u can do now that u have strength. The day will come when u cannot. And all u hav done while u had strength will reward u. For those of us who think derz time, think again. In fact don’t just use ur time well, invest ur time well.”

@adesope_shopsydoo wrote: “Absolute legend … this is why they say “ there is nothing being done now that hasn’t been done before” Imagine those times being this confident, charismatic whilst playing characters that engaged in interracial relationships 😮👏👏👏.”

manlikenotch wrote: “Ah ah wetin carry him enter asaba wood and all the igwe and chiefs of our land acting?”

creature_zedi wrote: “I remembered this movie, trended so much back then I was only 27 years old when it was released . He’s an amazing actor when it was premiered in London palace Uk 🇬🇧. I was privileged to handshake 🤝 olu.”

Watch the video below.