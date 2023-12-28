‘107 Hours And Counting’: Ghanaian Media Personality Enters Day 4 Of GWR Sing-A-Thon

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who started the Sing-a-thon to set a new Guinness World Record has entered day 4 of her challenge.

On December 24, 2023, Afua Asantewaa began the longest singing event known as the Sing-A-Thon in an effort to surpass the 105 records held by an Indian by the name of Sunil Waghmmare.

According to Afua, she will be singing only Ghanaian songs for 117 hours and will not repeat songs until after the fourth-hour break.

Afua Asantewaa entered the 100th hour at 12 dawn and is currently still singing hoping to break the record on the 117th hour.

Tons of congratulations are currently flowing on all social media platforms as many Ghanaians including celebrities have shown massive support.

