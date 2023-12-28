“98% Of My Family Members Feel Entitled” – Phyna

Phyna, a well-known reality star, publicly cleaned up her family’s mess while criticising their arrogance and bringing up the bad treatment she experienced at home as a teenager.

In the first episode of her podcast, “Spill with Phyna,” she brought up the subject.

The reality star disclosed that 98 percent of her family members feel entitled to the money she had made for herself.

She stated that she had to leave her aunty’s home at the young age of 15, when it was still her responsibility to train her.

During this time, her father had refused to assume the responsibility of finishing up her education, even though he had money at the time.

She claimed that because of the experience, she had to start fending for herself after enrolling in university, taking on several jobs to supplement her income.

”If my family members na 100, I get 98 and half entitled ones for my own direct family, at age 15 I don commot for my Aunty house, unto say then I know no the kind of issue my papa and Aunty get” she said in part.

READ MORE: ‘107 Hours And Counting’: Ghanaian Media Personality Enters Day 4 Of GWR Sing-A-Thon

Checkout some reactions…

callme__aya urged: “Y’all leave her to tell her story and don’t shut her up!”

realpreshchinah.o commented: “I understand what she’s saying, that thing can pain sha. Abeg don’t judge her if you haven’t been through what she has been through. Everyone has different story to tell and life shows us shege in different ways so let’s be kind with our words.”

amara_shuga said: “Phyna talks too much God !!!!”

db_naturals_ remarked: “Family entitlement and emotional blackmail in Africa should is a topic that has many segments that should really really be broken down”

hugomah_ chided: “This girl enwecharo sense eziokwu!! No matter what I can’t drag my parents out like this bruvhhhhhhhhhh. Most of our parents no try, that’s true, but dragging them out like this? Nawa. Na why e good even when you get home training, try get personal training too. OT!! OT di very important.”

SEE VIDEO: