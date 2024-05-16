Davido Sets Record Straight On Lawyer’s Sacking And Embezzlement Claims

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has denied firing his lawyer and close friend Bobo Ajudua, over embezzlement.

According to reports, Davido recently fired his longtime business partner and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, for embezzling $370,000.

But in response, the singer clarified that wasn’t the case, adding that although they are no longer business partners, they are still friends.

Sharing a screenshot of the report via his Instagram account, he wrote:

“This was not the case at all! We are still very good friends! In business things evolve and change all the time! Please everyone disregard this narrative.”

