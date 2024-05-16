Liz Benson Makes Nollywood Comeback After Hiatus

Liz Benson, a veteran actress, has returned to Nollywood after a few years away from the industry.

The seasoned performer returned to her first passion in the upcoming film “A Mother’s Son,” produced by Mercy Johnson and directed by Vincent De Anointed.

Mercy Johnson announced the return of the actress in a behind-the-scenes video shared on her Instagram page, with the cast expressing their joy as they greeted the veteran actress.

According to her, the star-studded film contain an experienced cast that includes Mike Godson, Mercy Johnson, Evia Simon, Ozioma Maurice, and George Inaibeh, among others.

Liz Benson, who was surprised at the warm welcome by her colleagues, said, “All the big people in Nollywood are here.

“You guys are doing exploits; God bless you. It’s nice to see all of you in real life.

“I am meeting all of you for the first time. But I have come to see my daughter (Mercy Johnson).”

SEE VIDEO: