“I’m Related To Bobrisky” – Speed Darlington Makes Revelation

Internet celebrity and singer, Speed Darlington, caused controversy after he disclosed his relationship to well-known crossdresser Idris “Bobrisky.”

He made light of the fact that he is connected to the crossdresser during an Instagram live session in which he was playing “dress up” with a filter.

The artiste hyped himself, saying ‘I am so sexy, I am related to risky bobby.’ He, however, rebuked the remark immediately and said it was a joke.

Read some comments below…

peterboby_backup; My guy say it’s a joke 😢bobrisky Dan day set ring light 😂

turmywa; Who get speedy handle, I don miss the werey small 😂😂😂

inatimi_85; Na bobrisky and speed darlingtom them go soon put for boxing ring, man to man, power to power😂

astroking45; “Person go just wake up, enter Instagram Dey laff like mumu 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

levaly27; “You look like Risky too much 😂😂😂”

realmona_; Risky Bobby 😂😂😂 u sha Dey find bob trouble

aktomzgram; Na only me normal for this country believe me 😫😹

