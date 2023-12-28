Michael Ike, the son of the veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has reacted unbothered to the constant criticism trailing his opinion on his parent’s marriage.
It would be recalled that Michael during an interview addressed the abuse faced at the hands of his father, and how it affected his mental health as a child.
Thousands of people responded to his view on his father; some praised him for speaking his mind, while others chastised and urged him to apologise to his father.
Addressing the reactions on social media, Emeka Ike’s son shared an unbothered video of himself shrugging off the public opinions on his family saga.
“My honest reaction reading that shit about me online,” Michael captioned the video.
Watch the video below …