Gov. Bago Debunks Banning Sale Of Alcohol In Niger

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State, has stated that he did not issue any directive to ban sale of alcohol in any part of the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bago said the reports circulating social media alleging that he has through the Liquor and Licensing Board, banned the sale of alcohol in nine Local Government Areas of the State, are not true.

According to him, he is yet to constitute the State Liquor and Licensing Board.

He however ordered the arrest of one Mohammed Ibrahim who claimed to be the secretary of the board.

“The attention of the Niger state government has been drawn to a report making the rounds of some blogs claiming that the Niger state government, through the state’s Liquor and Licensing Board, has prohibited the sale of alcohol in nine local government areas of the state, including Suleja.

“We wish to state categorically that his excellency, governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, who has been busy initiating and overseeing many people-centered projects across the state, never issued such a directive.

“The liquor and Licensing board is yet to be constituted by the governor; as such, no directive of this kind can come from a board yet to be formed.

“In light of the above, his excellency, the governor, has directed security agents to arrest the self-appointed Secretary of this board by name Mohammed Ibrahim, and to understand the motives of the imposter and the reasons behind the pronouncement,” the statement read.

He urged members of the public to shun such claims and ensure reports are from government officials, who are authorised to speak on behalf of the State.