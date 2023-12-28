“Akume Is Your Big Brother, He’s Watching Your Back” – Tinubu’s Wife Tells Gov Alia

The wife of President Bola Tinubu, Oluremi, has assured Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia of support of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume.

It was gathered that Nigeria first lady made this known on Wednesday, while speaking at Akume’s 70th birthday celebration in the Wannuni area of Benue State.

She described Akume, a former Governor of the State, as a big brother to Alia and he would be watching his back to ensure he is safe.

Oluremi said: “God bless Benue State and to you, Father Hyacinth Alia, I believe your big brother is watching your back to keep the state safe.”

Recall that there has been some rumour alleging rift between Akume and Alia recently.

However, a group, identified as the Benue Patriots, had called on President Tinubu to urgently intervene in the face-off between the two.