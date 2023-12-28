“Mohbad Will Be Reborn In Next 3 Years Into Another Family, Tried To Enter A Pregnant Woman But She Refused” — Prophet Adetoun (Video)

Prophetess and activist, Adetoun Onajobi has given a hint on Late singer, Ilerioluwa Mohbad’s return.

In a recent interview on Oyinmomo Tv hosted by Kazeem Aderounmu, she stated that late Mohbad’s spirit is in a resting place.

Adetoun revealed that the late singer approached a pregnant woman so he could live in her body and be reborn but the woman refused.

She asserted that Mohbad would be reborn into another family in three years to come.

In her words;

“Mohbad is now in his resting place. He went to meet a pregnant woman and asked that he should enter her body. The pregnant woman ran away and refused. Go and write it down, in three years time, Mohbad will re-incanate into another family and not into his paternal or maternal family.”

When asked if Mohbad told her anything about the baby he left behind, Adetoun said;

“People have to be careful about Liam. He has a staff with him.”

Watch the full interview below…