‘Referee Was Incompetent’ – Charles Okocha Seeks Boxing Rematch Against Portable; Says Bout Was Rigged Against Him

Actor Charles Okocha, has demanded that the recent ring match between himself and musician Portable, be completely cancelled due to alleged infidelity and an incompetent referee.

Recall that Charles Okocha lost to Portable in a recent match that occurred on the 26th of December.

Portable was declared the winner by the referee’s decision, meeting the requirements to emerge victorious in the boxing match.

Charles Okocha filed complaints against the referee and the tournament organisers shortly after the results were announced. According to Okocha, Portable took off his boxing gloves during the third round, which should have resulted in an instant disqualification.

READ MORE: “I Used To Work With Him And…” – Regina Askia Weighs In On Emeka Ike’s Conflict With Ex-Wife, Son (Video)

In a post on his social media page, he said, “How can you give up in the 3rd round when we have 4 rounds? How do you take off your gloves in the third round, leading to total disqualification when the fight hasn’t ended?”

“Y’all know this was rigged, with an incompetent referee who knows nothing about boxing rules. Nevertheless, we move on. Rematch coming soon.”

WATCH VIDEO: