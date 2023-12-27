Actress Regina Askia, has said that people should consider the actor’s circumstances in relation to the dispute between her colleague Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Emma.

Emeka and Suzanne became a topic of conversation after the actor accused his ex-wife of extortion and blackmail in a recent interview on Channels Television.

The actor’s ex-wife stated that Emeka had verbally and physically maltreated her, and to aggravate the situation, their son Michael disclosed that his father had told him to k!ll himself and that he would never be prosper.

During Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live session on Wednesday, Regina Askia said that being deceived by those you have given up everything for is the greatest kind of grief.

She added that what Emeka Ike is going through should be taken into consideration.

Regina Askia said:

“It’s so shocking when you leave a society like Nigeria and have to adapt to a society that is very different from yours, and you have to take into consideration what that man is going through. I am not supporting violence in any way but you have to consider what that man is going through for real.

“You know I used to work with Emeka Ike and I never met his wife, I don’t know his son but I know family dynamics that can push you to something like that and there is no deeper hurt than when people you have sacrifice your life, your savings, everything for kinda turn on you. It’s sad. I hope that they find a way to make it up to each other, maybe apologise father to son and pull through.”

