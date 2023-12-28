Plateau Massacre Orchestrated, Aided By FG’s Ineffective Security Architecture – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has described the killing of over 100 persons from some communities in Plateau State as an orchestrated act of genocide.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, condemned the massacre in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Alex Ogbonnia, on Wednesday in Enugu.

According to Iwuanyanwu, he was in his village in Imo State for the Christmas holidays when he received the awful news.

The Igbo leader who described the killing, burning of houses, indiscriminate shootings and displacing of residents as an “orchestrated act of genocide,” wondered why in this modern age and civilization, Nigeria, was still posting the brutish, cruel and barbaric news of mass killings of such magnitude.

He further lamented that the Federal Government had refused to heed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s call for Restructuring and State Policing System as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country.

The President General noted that, it has become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for the diverse demography.

The Igbo leader noted that such heinous and cowardly killings had persisted because in the past the perpetrators of such savage acts often went unpunished.

“I therefore urge President Bola Tinubu to do everything possible to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State,” he said.

He directed the Igbo leadership in Plateau State to extend all forms of solidarity with the immediate families of the deceased, the displaced and the sundry victims of the catastrophe.

“On behalf of all the sons and daughters of Igbo, we send our condolences to the governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Caleb Mutfwang, the good people of Plateau State and the Middle Belt Forum led by Dr Bitrus Pogu.

“I pray the Almighty to grant the souls of the deceased a blissful repose in His bosom,” Iwuanyanwu said.