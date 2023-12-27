Plateau Killings: “Don’t Allow Nigeria Become Ungovernable Under Your Watch” – CAN Tells Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria, on Wednesday, condemned terrorists attack on communities in Barkin Ladi, Bokkod and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State which claimed at least 160 lives.

The Northern CAN Secretary, Sunday Oibe, in a statement in Kaduna, today, belived that the renewed attack wouldn’t be swept under the carpet like previous ones.

Oibe urged President President Bola Tinubu to work towards ensuring that the country do not become ungovernable under his watch.

The statement read: “The association is saddened over yet another barbaric attack by terrorists on communities in Barakin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which left over 160 people dead while 221 houses were said to have been set ablaze.

“This is one attack too many on the Plateau. Since this democratic dispensation, Plateau has consistently suffered so much in the hands of terrorists and bandits. This kind of barbarism cannot happen even in the animal kingdom.

“It is very unfortunate that in Nigeria, this kind of wickedness appeared to have become an acceptable norm as people get killed and little or no effort is made by the authorities to bring the culprits to justice. President Tinubu must ensure that the security agencies abide by his directive.

“No society makes progress when criminals go about with sophisticated weapons, killing, maiming and destroying property without being apprehended and punished.

“President Bola Tinubu must not allow Plateau or any part of Nigeria to become ungovernable because of the activities of this gang of criminals who are bent on making life unpleasant to innocent Nigerians.