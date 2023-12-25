Assailants Attack, Kill 14 Villagers On Christmas Eve In Plateau

At least 14 persons were reportedly killed by unknown assailants in fresh attacks on several communities in Plateau State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible development occurred on Christmas eve (Sunday) in the Lisham Kwahasnat community, situated between the Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of the state.

It was gathered that the villagers who were angry by the attacks, went after the assailants, leading to the burning of several houses and the destruction of properties in different localities on Sunday.

According to the spokesman for the military task force in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Capt. Oya James confirmed the killings to PUNCH in Jos, yesterday.

James revealed that more troops had been deployed to the troubled communities to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

He said: “We were on our way to Mangu to prepare for an event tomorrow (Monday) when we were told that there was a little unrest in Bokkos and we had to move to Bokkos and we have been there since morning till now.

“What happened was that some assailants went to a village between Mangu and Bokkos and killed 14 persons.

“The villagers were also attacking herders thinking possibly that they were the ones responsible for the killings. So, we have been here trying to stop them.

“While we were in a particular location, you would hear that they had started attacking another village and our troops would rush to the affected village.

“That is what we have been doing since morning till this Sunday afternoon but the situation has been brought under control because our troops are on the ground and more troops are on their way to ensure that no further breakdown of law and other happens.”