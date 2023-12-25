My Visit To Tinubu An Embarrassing One; He Ignored My Advice On Running For Office — Wole Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t listen to his advice on running for presidency.

The playwright made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to Tinubu at his Lagos home at the weekend.

According to him, he was there to see how the President and his wife, Oluremi were faring after ignoring his advice not to run for office.

The Professor however said he submitted a seven-point agenda to the President during the visit he described as an “embarrassing” one.

“I came here with a seven-point agenda. And we had a very thorough discussion on those items.

“Actually, it’s an embarrassing visit because when I visited him the last time, it was to try and persuade him not to run for office.

“I told Atiku and himself to please leave the ground so young people could run. That’s the last time we met about five years ago.

“So I came to see how he was doing after ignoring my advice. I came to see how both he and his wife were weathering Nigeria, and to wish them a Happy Christmas,” he said.