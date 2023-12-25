Nine Escape Death In Ogun Christmas Eve Accident

No fewer than nine people narrowly escaped a fatal accident on Christmas Eve as their vehicles collided on the Orile-Imo stretch of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the vehicles, including a Toyota car and a Mitsubishi bus, were on a high speed which led to the unfortunate event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, told PUNCH that the collision was a consequence of the driver’s excessive speed.

He said: “What I saw was that the vehicles were on a high speed when one lost control and collided with the other. I got there a few minutes after it happened.”

Also confirming the accident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, blamed excessive speeding on the part of the drivers as the cause of the incident.

She said: “I can confirm the accident happened along the Orile-Imo section of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway. There was no loss of life, although nine people were involved, six males and three females, but the three females got injured and they have been taken to the Idera Hospital in Sagamu.

“The accident involved a Toyota car and a Mitsubishi bus. The cause of the accident is dangerous driving and speeding.

“We have continued to emphasise on the need for common-sense driving among drivers. There is high vehicular movement this Yuletide season and there will be a lot of vehicles on the road. Drivers should ensure to drive within regulated speed limit.”