Veteran Actor Doyin Hassan, Wife Welcome Child After 24 Years Of Waiting

Veteran Nollywood actor, Doyin Hassan and his wife have welcomed a baby girl after 24 years of “toils and struggles”.

The Mount Zion star shared the good news on Instagram on Monday, with pictures of himself, his wife, and their infant at the child’s church dedication.

The 54-year-old said the baby came after 24 years of toils and struggles.

He wrote: “God is Faithful!!!! After 24 years of toils and struggles. He came forth at last!!!! Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God’s faithfulness.”

