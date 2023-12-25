Why I’m Still Single — 41-Yr-Old Actress Ini Edo

Seasoned nollywood actress, Ini Edo has disclosed the major reason why she is still single at 41.

Recall, On November 29, 2008, the beautiful thespian married American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina, but the marriage only lasted five years with the couple divorcing in 2013.

Ini Edo revealed that the marriage was forced upon her by her family and that she would only consider marriage with the right person.

In a recent podcast, Tokemonent hosted by Toke Makinwa, the actress affirmed that she’s single because she needs someone that’ll love her, she also mentioned the fear of loving someone and not being ready to be committed.

“Maybe this is why I’m still single, I can’t be in a toxic relationship if you cannot give me a protective energy, that allows me to respect you, I cannot be with a man that I don’t respect, if you cannot earn my respect, then we cannot be together” she said in part.

Watch the interview below: