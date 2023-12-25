“Lagos Has Happened To Me” – Whitemoney Narrates Moment Bus Driver Bashed His Maybach’s Side-Mirror

Whitemoney, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s “Shine Ya Eyes” edition, described how a bus driver in Lagos broke the side mirror of his Maybach.

The reality star, in a video posted on his Instagram story, displayed his Maybach after its side-mirror was destroyed by a bus driver.

He mentioned that at the time of the occurrence, he was not the one driving.

He also stated that he finally feels like he is in Lagos as he has just gotten his own signature.

According to Whitemoney, the ear of his baby is ruined and all that is left is to fix it.

He pleaded with his fans to refer him to anyone that knows how to fix a Maybach’s side-mirror.

“I always hear when people say, has Lagos happened to you, Lagos just happened to me” he said in part.

teevodaprinz reacted: “This look like something that was carefully remove na… Or is it only me?”

slaycar_accessories wrote: “Ha, that’s almost 3.5 million side mirror only😂”

od_vogue penned: “I’m so sorry, but I really can never take this guy seriously”

mrjaypro__ said: “That side mirror is like 9.6 million Zimbabwe dollars 💸”

babawale.millz wrote: “Please why are you telling us, Oga go an fix your 🚗, stop bugging us with your issues….We have a lot to deal with it….plz”

