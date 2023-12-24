Moment Kizz Daniel Grants Fan Full Scholarship To UNILAG

Kizz Daniel, the Nigerian singer-songwriter, real name Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, gave a female fan a full scholarship to the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In a video that garnered thousands of likes, the singer, while performing on stage, approached a fan who had captured his attention.

He asked her, ‘What do you want?’ In response, the lady, later identified as Funmilayo, expressed her wish to attend school.

The singer began suggesting names of schools in the country, including the University of Lagos.

Subsequently, he pledged to provide a scholarship for the mentioned girl, Funmilayo, an announcement that sparked excitement among his fans.

Many have flooded the comment section of his post to commend the singer for his kind gesture.

See some reactions below:

Adelaja Oluwagbemiga: “‎I love this, you spend your money in a reasonable way.”

Mimi Billions: “‎Na only woman una dey do for, wetin do man?”

karmi khay: “‎y not overseas she mention Lagos chai see this gal oo.”

FAITH: “‎tell me why I Kno go love vado.”

