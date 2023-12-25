Ex-SGF Mustapha Denies Involvement In Alleged $6.3 Million CBN Loot, Calls For Probe

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has vehemently refuted accusations of his involvement in the alleged illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report claims that Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu uncovered the purported theft on February 8, 2023, weeks before the presidential election.

The article alleges that Mustapha, alongside former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, authorized the withdrawal under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions.

In a strongly worded statement released at the weekend, Mustapha denied the allegations, deeming them “outrageous and unsubstantiated.”

He further labeled the probe report as a “malicious fabrication” and an “orchestrated attempt to assassinate my character and besmirch my reputation.”

Mustapha, expressing ignorance of the alleged “Presidential Directive” cited in the report, denied involvement in discussions or transactions related to payments for foreign election observers.

While questioning the timing of the accusations, he noted it was a deliberate attempt to exploit public sentiment.

Calling for a thorough and transparent investigation, Mustapha urged authorities to probe the source of the fabricated documents and expose those behind the “smear campaign.”

“I demand a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter. Let the relevant authorities probe the source of these fabricated documents and expose those responsible for this malicious attempt to damage my reputation. I have nothing to hide and welcome any legitimate investigation that sheds light on the truth,” he said.