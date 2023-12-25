“If You’re Not Supporting My Mum On This, Block Me” – Emeka Ike’s Son, Michael

Michael Ike, the well-known actor Emeka Ike’s son, has urged Nigerians to do well and block him if they don’t support his mother in their ongoing family dispute.

Recall that Michael, the first son of Emeka Ike, had confirmed his mother’s claim that her father had really abused her.

He had also shared the unpleasant experiences he had suffered at the hands of his father. He had shared audio notes of how his father verbally assaulted him, wishing him dead and cursing his music career.

While Nigerians are divided on whose story they would believe, Emeka Ike’s son has given them an easier means to deal with their dilemma.

According to him, those who do not wish to support his mother in their family drama should block him.

See some reactions:

iam_bmodel opined: “He is the only one that can make his mum and dad be at peace but here He is taking side. If you truly have your parents at heart and want peace to reign even if they don’t come back together, he is in the best position to do that.”

kingkachie remarked: “At his age, this boy should be more matured to know that supporting one parent over the other is a bad idea. Anyways, wetin concern me😂”

denzela_chika said: “Good boy! Defend your mother. These people have no clue how abusive some fathers can be. Man say make him pikin off himself and some say it’s just anger. Nonsense!”

bribeau_luxurious_fabrics remarked: “Who dey follow you and your mama before”

elohgod01 stated: “Mothers are angels. I no blame the guy oo. Me no fit support my dad over my mom that easily. Omo e Go Hard”

See his post below …