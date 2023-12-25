“Michael, Go And Apologize To Your Father” – Emeka Ike’s Brother, Victor Advises

The brother of seasoned actor Emeka Ike, Victor Ike, has cautioned his nephew Michael, in the midst of the unfolding tale of the ongoing marriage saga.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Michael disclosed the extent of his hatred against his father.

Emeka Ike further alleged in the leaked audio that his son is being used against him as a blackmail tool while vowing to get his wife, Susan Emma.

This is coming amidst the reopened wound of the marriage of Emeka Ike with Susan Emma that ended almost a decade ago.

Weighing in on the drama, the actor’s brother, Victor Ike noted that he has heard all the lies levelled against Emeka by his ex-wife.

Victor called attention to the revelations from the interview and questioned the veracity of Emeka Ike’s ex-wife’s claims.

He emphasized his concerns about selective disclosure, stating that the voice note’s unfinished publication was intended to sway public opinion and cast Emeka Ike in a bad light.

Victor lamented the apparent prejudice that Nigerian society has against men, saying that men’s voices are frequently ignored, particularly when they try to tell their side of the story.

He warned Michael, Emeka Ike’s son, to make amends with his father and take back the terrible remarks that had been said as he wrapped up his moving post.

