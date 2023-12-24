Emeka Ike’s Ex-PA Shares Unique Experience With The Actor

Actor Emeka Ike’s purported former PA has come out to share a story of his unique experience from their time together in 2006, amidst his ongoing family crisis.

The actor, who had been away for more than ten years, resurfaced with much fanfare and drama, including shocking admissions about his previous marriage.

While folks, including his wife, are coming out to give their own version of events, and a description of their experience with him, Emeka Ike’s supposed PA came online to also give his.

According to the man who posted on Facebook with the handle Bishop TV, he claimed that he and Emeka Ike had worked together in 2006 during which he had served as his personal assistant.

In his assessment of Emeka Ike’s personality, he described him as nice guy who always treated him nicely.

He recalled how he usually lodges him in a hotel whenever they finished production late.

He maintained that although nothing concerns him with his wife’s saga, he has only come out to tell how he saw the actor.

The PA attached a throwback photo he had taken with the Nollywood actor in the early 20s.

He wrote …

“So few friends have been calling asking me to share what I know about Emeka Ike and his wife saga.

Well my period of working with him as his P.A 2006, he treated me so well and one thing I know about him is his a very discipline person. He hates intimidation $ oppression.. He gave me good treate, lodged me in hotels when ever we finish production late at night..

In the area of his issue with his wife e no concern me na wetin I know about am I write so.. Make una drink water and rest marriage no easy … Una happy Sunday..

#bishoptv #mcnehe”

Check out post below …