Contractor Arrested For Coming Back To Steal Solar Panels He Installed On Lagos Streets

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old technician, identified as Emmanuel Achogwu, for allegedly stealing solar panels, installed to power streetlights.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, led this out via his X account, on Monday, adding that investigation reveals that the suspect was one of the technicians contracted to install the project.

Benjamin said: “Recently, @followlasg installed some solar-powered streetlights in some parts of the state. A few weeks later, the solar panels are being stolen.

“The police was informed and got to work. A few days back, 30-year-old Emmanuel Achogwu was arrested by officers from Alausa Division on Ikosi Road with four solar panels, moments after he removed them.

“Investigation reveals that the suspect was one of the technicians contracted to install the solar-powered streetlights. Investigation is ongoing.”